Overview

Dr. Marielle Lazard, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Orange City, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with AdventHealth DeLand and Adventhealth Fish Memorial.



Dr. Lazard works at Daytona Heart Group in Orange City, FL with other offices in Deland, FL and Deltona, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.