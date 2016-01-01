Dr. Mariella Cabrera Quijada, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cabrera Quijada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mariella Cabrera Quijada, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mariella Cabrera Quijada, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bronx, NY. They graduated from Universisdad Central De Venezuela-Escuela Jose Maria Vargas and is affiliated with AdventHealth East Orlando and Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.
Dr. Cabrera Quijada works at
Locations
Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center234 E 149th St, Bronx, NY 10451 Directions (718) 579-5016
First Choice Pediatrics Alafaya1561 S Alafaya Trl Ste 400, Orlando, FL 32828 Directions (407) 249-1234Monday8:15am - 5:00pmWednesday8:15am - 5:00pmThursday8:15am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth East Orlando
- Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Mariella Cabrera Quijada, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1578098976
Education & Certifications
- Lincoln Medical Center and Cornell Medical Center, New York, Ny
- Universisdad Central De Venezuela-Escuela Jose Maria Vargas
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cabrera Quijada accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cabrera Quijada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cabrera Quijada works at
Dr. Cabrera Quijada speaks Spanish.
Dr. Cabrera Quijada has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cabrera Quijada.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cabrera Quijada, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cabrera Quijada appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.