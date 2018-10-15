Overview

Dr. Marielisa Sedrish, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Slidell, LA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Central del Caribe School of Medicine and is affiliated with Highland Community Hospital, Ochsner Health Center - Hancock, Ochsner Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore, Saint Tammany Parish Hospital and Slidell Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Sedrish works at Slidell Memorial Hospital in Slidell, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteopenia and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.