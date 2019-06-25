See All Family Doctors in Miami, FL
Dr. Marieli Mayoral, MD

Family Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Marieli Mayoral, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. 

Dr. Mayoral works at Cano Health Miami in Miami, FL with other offices in Miami Lakes, FL and Kissimmee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Cano Health LLC
    12600 SW 120th St Ste 101, Miami, FL 33186 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 226-6633
  2. 2
    Cano Health LLC
    5190 NW 167th St Ste 109, Miami Lakes, FL 33014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 226-6633
  3. 3
    Orlando Family Physicians LLC
    1502 Village Oak Ln, Kissimmee, FL 34746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 520-3588
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atherosclerosis
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Tuberculosis Screening
Atherosclerosis
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Tuberculosis Screening

Atherosclerosis
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Tuberculosis Screening
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Achilles Tendinitis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Athlete's Foot
Back Pain
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Cervicitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Care Management
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Coccygeal Pain
Common Cold
Confusion
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Drug Allergy Testing
Dry Eyes
Dry Skin
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Emphysema
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Excessive Sweating
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Genital Herpes
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hydrocele
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
Interstitial Cystitis
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Mastodynia
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Obesity Counseling
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Perimenopause
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Postnasal Drip
Proteinuria
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Rosacea
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Skin Screenings
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stye
Symptomatic Menopause
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Disease
Thyroid Goiter
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Torticollis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Urinary Disorders
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
VAP Lipid Testing
Varicose Eczema
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 25, 2019
    Hi my name is Michelle Wood I finally found a Doctor I love and feel comfortable with Dr. Mayoral took her time with me and she understands how I feel about medication I am not a big fan of it and she is cool with it if you are looking for a Doctor you feel comfortable with she is the one my 2 sons got to meet her and they love her also they are looking out for there mom and now they don’t have to worry about me I am in good hands!! Thank you so much Dr. Mayoral ????
    Michelle Wood in Port St Lucie , FL — Jun 25, 2019
    About Dr. Marieli Mayoral, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1679971881
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marieli Mayoral, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mayoral is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mayoral has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mayoral has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mayoral has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mayoral.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mayoral, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mayoral appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

