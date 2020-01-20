Dr. Salinas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mariela Salinas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mariela Salinas, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Salinas works at
Locations
1
Downtown Orlando Office100 W Gore St Ste 600, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 299-7333Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
2
Altamonte Office390 Maitland Ave Ste 2000, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 Directions (407) 299-7333Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
3
MetroWest Office7652 Ashley Park Ct Ste 305, Orlando, FL 32835 Directions (407) 299-7333Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I did not have to wait in lobby more than 5 minutes. I was met with the Nurse immediately then following was Dr. Salinas. My entire visit was very pleasant.
About Dr. Mariela Salinas, MD
- Family Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1225272461
Education & Certifications
- VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Salinas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Salinas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Salinas works at
Dr. Salinas speaks Arabic and Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Salinas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salinas.
