Dr. Padro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mariela Padro, MD
Overview
Dr. Mariela Padro, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Padro works at
Locations
Carlos J. Lavernia MD PA2550 S Douglas Rd Ste 301, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 456-1014
Edgar Patino M.d. P.A.7600 S Red Rd Ste 225, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 877-8717
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She has been caring for a loved one for some months now. I have seen the improvements within this person. Everything he's told me about Dr. Padro has been wonderful. She is easy to reach, and will do phone session or even email exchanges when the schedule doesn't alow us to make it to the office. She is clearly very passionate about what she does and wants only what's best for her patients. Would highly recommend her to anyone in need of psychiatrist.
About Dr. Mariela Padro, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1992023790
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Padro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Padro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Padro speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Padro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Padro.
