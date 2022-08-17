Dr. Marie Williams, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marie Williams, DPM
Overview
Dr. Marie Williams, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Aventura, FL.
Dr. Williams works at
Locations
-
1
Office of Dr. Jean E. Holewinski21000 NE 28th Ave Ste 201, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 515-5726
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Williams is a warm, caring, knowledgeable, gentle, and very professional Dr. After the 1st visit, I am so glad she was recommended by my Doctor. I believe I found a Doctor who can help my ankle function normally. This will give me back my quality of life.
About Dr. Marie Williams, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1336231638
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Williams has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Williams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Williams has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Achilles Tendinitis and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Williams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.
