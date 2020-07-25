Dr. Wadas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marie Wadas, MD
Dr. Marie Wadas, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They completed their fellowship with Loyola University Medical Center
Advocate Heart Institute133 E Brush Hill Rd Ste 202, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (630) 782-4050
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Best Dr I have ever had
- Cardiology
- English
- 1225082688
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Wadas accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wadas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wadas has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wadas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Wadas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wadas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wadas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wadas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.