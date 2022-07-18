Dr. Marie Ventre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ventre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marie Ventre, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marie Ventre, MD is a Dermatologist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Mission Hospital.
Locations
Wnc Dermatological Associates PA281 McDowell St, Asheville, NC 28803 Directions (828) 252-5676
Hospital Affiliations
- Mission Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ventre is a highly professional, well trained doctor who genuinely cares about her patients, and in addition is a delightful person!
About Dr. Marie Ventre, MD
- Dermatology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1801090402
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Dr. Ventre has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ventre accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ventre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ventre has seen patients for Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Rosacea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ventre on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ventre. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ventre.
