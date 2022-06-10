Dr. Tuttle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marie Tuttle, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marie Tuttle, MD is a Dermatologist in St George, UT. They graduated from CLEVELAND INSTITUTE OF DENTAL-MEDICAL ASSISTANTS and is affiliated with St. George Regional Hospital River Road.
They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Ringworm and Fungal Nail Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 617 E Riverside Dr Ste 103, St George, UT 84790 Directions (435) 218-7779
Hospital Affiliations
- St. George Regional Hospital River Road
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
This is my first appointment with Dr. Marie Tuttle. The office staff provided excellent in processing service. Very nice friendly personal interaction. It helped reduce my stress level while waiting to see Dr. Tuttle. Dr. Tuttle is an excellent physician with superlative knowledge and communication skills, and provided in depth details about all the aspects of the melanoma examination, and her professional evaluation and prognosis of specific target areas, and the methodology used for the biopsy procedure performed. Dr. Tuttle deserves more than 5 stars. Dr. Tuttle is now my primary dermatologist. Hopefully, I will not have to see her again but if I do I am very confident she will provide excellent care. Dr. Tuttle will always be on top of her medical profess
About Dr. Marie Tuttle, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1356531438
Education & Certifications
- CLEVELAND INSTITUTE OF DENTAL-MEDICAL ASSISTANTS
- Dermatology
