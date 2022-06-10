See All Dermatologists in St George, UT
Dr. Marie Tuttle, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (14)
Dr. Marie Tuttle, MD is a Dermatologist in St George, UT. They graduated from CLEVELAND INSTITUTE OF DENTAL-MEDICAL ASSISTANTS and is affiliated with St. George Regional Hospital River Road.

They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Ringworm and Fungal Nail Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

    617 E Riverside Dr Ste 103, St George, UT 84790 (435) 218-7779

  St. George Regional Hospital River Road

Itchy Skin
Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection
Itchy Skin
Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection
Actinic Keratosis
Boil
Dermatitis
Intertrigo
Keloid Scar
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Shingles
Rash
Warts
Acne
Athlete's Foot
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Folliculitis
Granuloma of Skin
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
Impetigo
Jock Itch
Melanoma
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Plantar Wart
Psoriasis
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Skin Tag Removal
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Tinea Versicolor
Acanthosis Nigricans
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Cellulitis
Dermatomyositis
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Genital Warts
Hair Loss
Hidradenitis
Lichen Planus
Lipomas
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Pemphigoid
Pemphigus
Psoriatic Arthritis
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 10, 2022
    This is my first appointment with Dr. Marie Tuttle. The office staff provided excellent in processing service. Very nice friendly personal interaction. It helped reduce my stress level while waiting to see Dr. Tuttle. Dr. Tuttle is an excellent physician with superlative knowledge and communication skills, and provided in depth details about all the aspects of the melanoma examination, and her professional evaluation and prognosis of specific target areas, and the methodology used for the biopsy procedure performed. Dr. Tuttle deserves more than 5 stars. Dr. Tuttle is now my primary dermatologist. Hopefully, I will not have to see her again but if I do I am very confident she will provide excellent care. Dr. Tuttle will always be on top of her medical profess
    Michael Wiggs, retired auditor and recycled teenag — Jun 10, 2022
    Dermatology
    English
    1356531438
    CLEVELAND INSTITUTE OF DENTAL-MEDICAL ASSISTANTS
    Dermatology
