Dr. Marie Somogyi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marie Somogyi, MD is an Oculoplastic Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Dell Children's Medical Center Of Central Texas, Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.
Locations
Texas Oculoplastic Consultants3705 Medical Pkwy Ste 120, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 458-2141
Hospital Affiliations
- Dell Children's Medical Center Of Central Texas
- Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful experience with Dr. Somogyi and staff! Super happy with results and care along the way.
About Dr. Marie Somogyi, MD
- Oculoplastic Surgery
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Toc Eye and Face
- Hines VA Hosp
- Resurrection Medical Center
- LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED
- UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Somogyi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Somogyi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Somogyi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Somogyi has seen patients for Ectropion of Eyelid and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Somogyi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Somogyi speaks Spanish.
75 patients have reviewed Dr. Somogyi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Somogyi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Somogyi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Somogyi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.