Dr. Marie Rowe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rowe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marie Rowe, MD
Overview
Dr. Marie Rowe, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Rowe works at
Locations
-
1
Physicians East PA Greenville Women's Clinic2251 STANTONSBURG RD, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 744-4669
-
2
Magnolia Place Medical Associates of Greenville PA2605 W Arlington Blvd, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 751-9002
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rowe?
I was referred to Dr. Rowe by way of a trusted resource. I was told that she would be thorough. I must say that I was impressed from the minute she entered the room. She had already read through my chart and was prepared to discuss things others had never shared. She LISTENED TO ME. She took time with me and treated me as a person and not a chart #. She was able to make recommendations based on my questions. She made sure she noted everything and coordinated with and discussed pertinent things with my other drs. She didn’t repeat tests that were not warranted. She followed up on an issue we discussed and responded back to me. She explained everything she did and discussed with me and why it was being done or discussed. I give Dr. Rowe a triple A+ for being a GREAT MEDICAL PROVIDER.
About Dr. Marie Rowe, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1487881652
Education & Certifications
- East Carolina University / Brody School of Medicine
- EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES
- East Carolina University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rowe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rowe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rowe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rowe works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Rowe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rowe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rowe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rowe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.