Dr. Marie Rowe, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Dr. Marie Rowe, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Rowe works at Phys E Greenville Womens Clinic in Greenville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Physicians East PA Greenville Women's Clinic
    2251 STANTONSBURG RD, Greenville, NC 27834 (252) 744-4669
    Magnolia Place Medical Associates of Greenville PA
    2605 W Arlington Blvd, Greenville, NC 27834 (252) 751-9002

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana

    Mar 24, 2020
    I was referred to Dr. Rowe by way of a trusted resource. I was told that she would be thorough. I must say that I was impressed from the minute she entered the room. She had already read through my chart and was prepared to discuss things others had never shared. She LISTENED TO ME. She took time with me and treated me as a person and not a chart #. She was able to make recommendations based on my questions. She made sure she noted everything and coordinated with and discussed pertinent things with my other drs. She didn’t repeat tests that were not warranted. She followed up on an issue we discussed and responded back to me. She explained everything she did and discussed with me and why it was being done or discussed. I give Dr. Rowe a triple A+ for being a GREAT MEDICAL PROVIDER.
    About Dr. Marie Rowe, MD

    Obstetrics & Gynecology
    14 years of experience
    English
    1487881652
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    East Carolina University / Brody School of Medicine
    EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES
    East Carolina University
