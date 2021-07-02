Overview

Dr. Marie Roguski, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with MelroseWakefield Hospital and Tufts Medical Center.



Dr. Roguski works at Tufts Children's Hospital in Boston, MA with other offices in Melrose, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.