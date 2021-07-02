Dr. Marie Roguski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roguski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marie Roguski, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with MelroseWakefield Hospital and Tufts Medical Center.
Tufts Medical Center800 Washington St, Boston, MA 02111 Directions (617) 636-5878WednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Formerly Hallmark Health Medical Associates585 Lebanon St, Melrose, MA 02176 Directions (781) 979-3070
Hospital Affiliations
- MelroseWakefield Hospital
- Tufts Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Boston Medical Center HealthNet Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commonwealth Care
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
Extremely intelligent, knowledgeable and takes an approach to care for patients by assessing any and all factors happening in your life. She’s open to collaborate with other providers and I have no doubt
- Neurosurgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Neurosurgical Oncology fellow, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Neurosurgical chief resident, Tufts Medical Center
- Tufts Medical Center
- Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
