Dr. Marie Roguski, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Marie Roguski, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with MelroseWakefield Hospital and Tufts Medical Center.

Dr. Roguski works at Tufts Children's Hospital in Boston, MA with other offices in Melrose, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tufts Medical Center
    800 Washington St, Boston, MA 02111
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  2. 2
    Formerly Hallmark Health Medical Associates
    585 Lebanon St, Melrose, MA 02176

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  MelroseWakefield Hospital
  Tufts Medical Center

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Traumatic Brain Injury
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Traumatic Brain Injury

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Traumatic Brain Injury
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Cancer
Broken Neck
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Chiari's Deformity
Degenerative Disc Disease
Herniated Disc
Hydrocephalus
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Meningiomas
Myelopathy
Secondary Malignancies
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylolisthesis
Subdural Hemorrhage
Acoustic Neuroma
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM)
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain
Bone Cancer
Brain Abscess
Brain Aneurysm
Brain Disorders
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chiari Malformation Type 2
Cranial Trauma
Craniosynostosis, Autosomal Dominant
Epilepsy
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Osteosarcoma
Pathological Spine Fracture
Pituitary Tumor
Polyneuropathy
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Scoliosis
Spina Bifida
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Cord Tumor
Spine Deformities
Spine Fracture Treatment
Stroke
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
Upper Back Pain
Vascular Disease
Vertebral Column Tumors
    Accepted Insurance Carriers

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    Boston Medical Center HealthNet Plan
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commonwealth Care
    Fallon Community Health Plan
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    Humana
    Medicare
    MultiPlan
    Neighborhood Health Plan
    Tufts Health Plan
    UniCare
    USA Managed Care Organization

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 02, 2021
    Extremely intelligent, knowledgeable and takes an approach to care for patients by assessing any and all factors happening in your life. She's open to collaborate with other providers and I have no doubt
    Aimee Terrill — Jul 02, 2021
    About Dr. Marie Roguski, MD

    Neurosurgery
    13 years of experience
    English
    1285954966
    Education & Certifications

    Neurosurgical Oncology fellow, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
    Neurosurgical chief resident, Tufts Medical Center
    Tufts Medical Center
    Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
