Dr. Marie Roethel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Marie Roethel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY.
Dr. Roethel works at
ProHealth Care2 Ohio Dr Ste 200, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 622-6060
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Wonderful Doctor. Never rushes and is very thorough. My husband and I love her. Great diagnostician and very attentive to her patients. I will follow her wherever she goes....one in a million doctor.
- Cardiology
- English
- 1922036383
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Roethel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roethel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roethel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roethel has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roethel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Roethel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roethel.
