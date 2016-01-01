Overview

Dr. Marie Reid-Durant, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County.



Dr. Reid-Durant works at Kings County Hospital in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis of the Elbow, Wellness Examination and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.