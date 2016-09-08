Overview

Dr. Marie President, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Half Moon Bay, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sequoia Hospital and Stanford Health Care.



Dr. President works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Half Moon Bay, CA with other offices in Belmont, CA and Redwood City, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

