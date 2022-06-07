Dr. Marie Pennanen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pennanen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marie Pennanen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marie Pennanen, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital, Medstar Georgetown University Hospital and Sibley Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Chevy Chase Surgical Associates PC5530 Wisconsin Ave Ste 1455, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (301) 656-6700Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Medstar Georgetown University Hospital
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
The professionalism of Dr. Pennanen and her staff would be hard to beat. A greeter admits the patient into the well-appointed suite for COVID-screening. There's a reassuring steadiness in the office tempo--everyone seems to be efficiently and knowingly engaged. Dr. Pennanen does her homework--she had absorbed the many details of my case and accurately summarized my medical history in our first meeting. She is thorough, focused, and attentive in the medical examination. Dr. Pennanen excels in explaining complex medical issues, risks, and processes. She goes the extra mile to get labs and images that can better inform the surgical procedure and protocol thereafter. Her surgical result was impeccable. I could not have been more pleased with the medical care that I received from Dr. Pennanen. Five stars is five too few for Dr. Pennanen--She gets a 'perfect 10' from me,
About Dr. Marie Pennanen, MD
- Breast Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, Italian
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
