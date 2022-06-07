See All General Surgeons in Chevy Chase, MD
Dr. Marie Pennanen, MD

Breast Surgery
4.7 (46)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Marie Pennanen, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital, Medstar Georgetown University Hospital and Sibley Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Pennanen works at Chevy Chase Surgical Associates P.C. in Chevy Chase, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Chevy Chase Surgical Associates PC
    5530 Wisconsin Ave Ste 1455, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 656-6700
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Fairfax Hospital
  • Medstar Georgetown University Hospital
  • Sibley Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Increased Risk to Develop Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 46 ratings
Patient Ratings (46)
5 Star
(42)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Jun 07, 2022
The professionalism of Dr. Pennanen and her staff would be hard to beat. A greeter admits the patient into the well-appointed suite for COVID-screening. There's a reassuring steadiness in the office tempo--everyone seems to be efficiently and knowingly engaged. Dr. Pennanen does her homework--she had absorbed the many details of my case and accurately summarized my medical history in our first meeting. She is thorough, focused, and attentive in the medical examination. Dr. Pennanen excels in explaining complex medical issues, risks, and processes. She goes the extra mile to get labs and images that can better inform the surgical procedure and protocol thereafter. Her surgical result was impeccable. I could not have been more pleased with the medical care that I received from Dr. Pennanen. Five stars is five too few for Dr. Pennanen--She gets a 'perfect 10' from me,
Jennifer V — Jun 07, 2022
Photo: Dr. Marie Pennanen, MD
About Dr. Marie Pennanen, MD

Specialties
  • Breast Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 38 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Italian
NPI Number
  • 1457349615
Education & Certifications

Internship
  • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Medical Education
  • UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Marie Pennanen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pennanen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Pennanen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Pennanen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Pennanen works at Chevy Chase Surgical Associates P.C. in Chevy Chase, MD. View the full address on Dr. Pennanen’s profile.

Dr. Pennanen has seen patients for Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pennanen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

46 patients have reviewed Dr. Pennanen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pennanen.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pennanen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pennanen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

