Overview

Dr. Marie Pennanen, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital, Medstar Georgetown University Hospital and Sibley Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Pennanen works at Chevy Chase Surgical Associates P.C. in Chevy Chase, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

