Dr. Marie Nevin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Marie Nevin, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Morristown Medical Center.
Summit Medical Group95 Madison Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 775-5151
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
I have been using Dr Nevin as my endocrinologist for over 10 years after leaving another endocrinologist in Sussex County NJ. Dr Nevin is truly Awesome! Here is why: She listens to you and offers sound advice that helps you improve, based on the conversation. She works with you to get in better control and better overall health. As a type 2 diabetic, 12 years ago I was on 160 units of Lantus and about the same of Humolog each day and still not in good control. The treatment plan and my Endo was just not working for me. Today I am in good control and on 43 units of Lantus and about 30 units of Humolog per day far far less insulin and in much better control and health. Thank you Dr Nevin for being a truly valuable partner to help me manage my type 2 diabetes! Joe
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1285718239
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Morristown Medical Center
- UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Nevin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nevin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nevin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nevin has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Goiter and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nevin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nevin speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Nevin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nevin.
