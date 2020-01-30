Dr. Kuchynski has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marie Kuchynski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marie Kuchynski, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Brunswick, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Rainbow Babies And Childrens Hospital, Southwest General Health Center and University Hospitals MacDonald Women's Hospital.
Dr. Kuchynski works at
Locations
-
1
Uhmp - Brunswick Rheumatology &4065 Center Rd Ste 210, Brunswick, OH 44212 Directions (330) 220-8411
Hospital Affiliations
- Rainbow Babies And Childrens Hospital
- Southwest General Health Center
- University Hospitals MacDonald Women's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kuchynski?
Been going to her on and off for years. And will not go to anyone else! In my opinion, she's great. And gives the best shots! She knows me, and knows my problems. Good Doctor, nice person. Office staff really good too.
About Dr. Marie Kuchynski, MD
- Rheumatology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1780764977
Education & Certifications
- Univ Hosps Of Cleveland
- Univ Hosps Of Cleveland
- Univ Hosps Of Cleveland
- Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kuchynski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kuchynski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kuchynski works at
Dr. Kuchynski has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kuchynski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuchynski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuchynski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuchynski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuchynski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.