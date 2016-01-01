Dr. Marie Homsi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Homsi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marie Homsi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marie Homsi, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Homsi works at
Locations
Center for the Study & Treatment of Pain240 E 38th St Fl 14, New York, NY 10016 Directions (646) 501-7890
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Marie Homsi, MD
- Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
- English
- 1285289504
Dr. Homsi works at
