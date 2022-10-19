Overview

Dr. Marie Holland, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Eastern Va Med School Norfolk and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.



Dr. Holland works at Neurology Specialists in Norfolk, VA with other offices in Virginia Beach, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.