Dr. Marie Holland, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marie Holland, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Eastern Va Med School Norfolk and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Locations
Neurology Specialists6161 Kempsville Cir Ste 315, Norfolk, VA 23502 Directions (757) 461-5400
Neurology Specialists1000 First Colonial Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Directions (757) 461-5400
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Based on the negative reviews, I was slightly concerned. However, my appointment with Dr. Holland was great. She is knowledgeable, professional, and efficient. Her manner was not at all rude or off-putting. She listened to me, asked questions, and we came to an agreement on a conservative method of treatment for my nerve pain. I recommend her without reservation.
About Dr. Marie Holland, MD
- Neurology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- E V Med School
- E Va Med School
- Eastern Va Med School Norfolk
- Neurology
Dr. Holland has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holland has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Holland. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.