Overview

Dr. Marie Grageda, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hollister, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East.



Dr. Grageda works at Perpetual Health Medical Center in Hollister, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.