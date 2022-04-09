Overview

Dr. Marie Francisco, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton.



Dr. Francisco works at SIERRA VALLEY LUNG AND SLEEP MEDICAL GROUP INC in Stockton, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.