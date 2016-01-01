Overview

Dr. Marie-France Scherer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NICE / U.F.R. OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg, HCA Florida Northside Hospital, HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital, HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital and Sebastian River Medical Center.



Dr. Scherer works at Em Care in Saint Petersburg, FL with other offices in Largo, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.