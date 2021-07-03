Dr. Marie Forgie, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Forgie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marie Forgie, DO
Overview
Dr. Marie Forgie, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center.
Locations
Aurora UW Medical Group945 N 12th St, Milwaukee, WI 53233 Directions (414) 219-5800
Child Protection Center Milwaukee1020 N 12th St, Milwaukee, WI 53233 Directions (414) 219-5725
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She’s so amazing, very attentive to her patients. She actually listens to her patients concerns.I sincerely wouldn’t have any other OB I strongly recommend Dr Forgie for your pre/post natal care.
Dr. Forgie has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Forgie accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Forgie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Forgie has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Forgie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Forgie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Forgie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Forgie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Forgie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.