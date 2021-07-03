Overview

Dr. Marie Forgie, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center.



Dr. Forgie works at Aurora Sinai Medical Center in Milwaukee, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.