Dr. Marie Fitzgerald, MD

Allergy & Immunology
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Marie Fitzgerald, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Flower Mound, TX. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine, Carrollton Regional Medical Center, Medical City Lewisville and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton.

Dr. Fitzgerald works at Family Allergy and Asthma Care, Flower Mound in Flower Mound, TX with other offices in Denton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Family Allergy and Asthma Care - Flower Mound
    3051 Churchill Dr Ste 130, Flower Mound, TX 75022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 539-0086
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    7:15am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 11:30am
    Family Allergy and Asthma Care - Denton
    2701 W Oak St Ste 101, Denton, TX 76201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 539-0086
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
  • Carrollton Regional Medical Center
  • Medical City Lewisville
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Sinusitis
Allergy Testing
Sinusitis
Acute Sinusitis
Allergy Testing
Sinusitis

Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Adverse Drug Reactions Chevron Icon
Adverse Reaction to Food Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergan Cross-Reactivity Chevron Icon
Allergic Asthma Chevron Icon
Allergic Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Fungal Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Food Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Medications Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinoconjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Seminal Vulvovaginitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Tension Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Drops Chevron Icon
Allergy Immunology Care Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects Chevron Icon
Allopurinol Hypersensitivity Syndrome Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Asthma and Immunology Care Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Asthma Testing Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Environmental Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Exercise-Induced Asthma (EIA) Testing Chevron Icon
Food Additive Adverse Reaction - Amines Chevron Icon
Food Additive Adverse Reaction - Chocolate Chevron Icon
Food Additive Adverse Reaction - Sulphite Chevron Icon
Food Additive Allergy Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Food Intolerances Chevron Icon
Food Sensitivity Testing Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
IgE Mediated Gastrointestinal Food Allergy Chevron Icon
IgG Subclass Deficiency Chevron Icon
Immune Deficiency Chevron Icon
Immune Disorders Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Pediatric Allergies Chevron Icon
Penicillin Testing Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Salicylate Adverse Reaction Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinus Polyp Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Xolair® Therapy Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oscar Insurance Corporation
    • PHCS
    • Scott & White Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Marie Fitzgerald, MD

    • Allergy & Immunology
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • 1447217823
    Education & Certifications

    • Southwestern
    • Barnes Jewish Hospital
    • University of Texas Medical School at Houston
    • Baylor University
