Dr. Marie Ferber, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Univ of WI Med Sch.



Dr. Ferber works at OFFICE in Milwaukee, WI with other offices in Franklin, WI and Brookfield, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.