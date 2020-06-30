Dr. Marie Fazzary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fazzary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marie Fazzary, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marie Fazzary, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Manatee Memorial Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Locations
Suncoast GI Associates101 Riverfront Blvd, Bradenton, FL 34205 Directions (941) 748-2417Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Manatee Memorial Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I really like Dr. Marie Fazzary and she has been my Dr for quite a number of years, except twice she stopped carrying United Healthcare and I had to find other GI Drs. in the area. Twice she went back to carrying it again and I returned to her. She has always been so kind and gentle and listens to my problems. Yes, she may run late sometimes but when she is in with you, I don't feel rushed. Therefore I feel she is giving her patients the care they need and the time to ask questions. Even at the Manatee Surgery Center she will talk to you before the procedure and also she gives you immediately results afterwards. (as well as your spouse since I tend to be too groggy to remember everything said). I know that she has my best interests in mind and strives to give me optimal healthcare. I have recommended her to friends.
About Dr. Marie Fazzary, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1861481475
Education & Certifications
- Robt Packer Hospital
- George Washington School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fazzary has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fazzary accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fazzary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fazzary has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Gas-Bloat Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fazzary on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Fazzary. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fazzary.
