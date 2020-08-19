Dr. Eloi-Stiven has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marie Eloi-Stiven, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marie Eloi-Stiven, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in North Bergen, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 2100 88th St Bldg G, North Bergen, NJ 07047 Directions (201) 588-1300
-
2
Medexpress Urgent Care - Springfield200 US Highway 22, Springfield, NJ 07081 Directions (973) 376-4341
-
3
Medexpress Urgent Care - East Brunswick418 State Route 18, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (732) 613-6168
-
4
Grade A Homecare6143 186th St, Fresh Meadows, NY 11365 Directions (212) 731-4267
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Eloi-Stiven?
I recently saw Dr. Stiven at urgent Care for an asthma flareup. She was kind, helpful and informative.
About Dr. Marie Eloi-Stiven, MD
- Family Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English, Creole and Spanish
- 1326146010
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eloi-Stiven accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eloi-Stiven has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eloi-Stiven speaks Creole and Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Eloi-Stiven. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eloi-Stiven.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eloi-Stiven, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eloi-Stiven appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.