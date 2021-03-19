Overview

Dr. Marie-Edouard Desvarieux, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.



Dr. Desvarieux works at Premiere Cardiology in Bay Shore, NY with other offices in Smithtown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Mitral Valve Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.