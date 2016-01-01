See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Delray Beach, FL
Internal Medicine
Dr. Marie Duthil, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They completed their residency with Mt Vernon Hospital

Dr. Duthil works at Palm Beach County Health Dept in Delray Beach, FL with other offices in Pahokee, FL.

    Palm Beach County Health Dept.
    225 S Congress Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33445 (561) 279-2665
    Shekinah Family Medical Centers LLC
    279 S Lake Ave, Pahokee, FL 33476 (561) 446-4312

Overweight
Obesity
Wellness Examination
Overweight
Obesity
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Coccygeal Pain
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Dizziness
Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fungal Nail Infection
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hammer Toe
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hydrocele
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Otitis Media
Pap Smear
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Symptomatic Menopause
Syphilis Infections
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Hesitancy
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    Internal Medicine
    English
    1720014566
    Residency
    Mt Vernon Hospital
