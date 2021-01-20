Overview

Dr. Marie Dobyns, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Laurel, MD. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Doctors Community Hospital, Howard County General Hospital and UM Laurel Medical Center.



Dr. Dobyns works at Champaign Dental Group in Laurel, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis of the Elbow, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.