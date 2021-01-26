Overview

Dr. Marie David, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Merced, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with John C. Fremont Healthcare District and Mercy Medical Center Merced.



Dr. David works at Christian Gallery MD in Merced, CA with other offices in Galt, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.