Dr. Marie Buckley, MD
Overview
Dr. Marie Buckley, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital and M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank.
Locations
-
1
University of Minnesota516 Delaware St Se, Minneapolis, MN 55455 Directions (612) 626-6666
-
2
University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital420 Delaware St SE, Minneapolis, MN 55455 Directions (612) 625-1188
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital
- M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely delightful and gender affirming! I love her so much! She asked me what I wanted her to do, which is the first time in my transition ANY medical provider cared about my autonomy! She's got a great sense of humour and is delightfully gothy the way one expects surgeons to be. A rainbow elder as well, which made me feel very safe! She does great work and has a wonderful art style!
About Dr. Marie Buckley, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MAYO CLINIC
- Plastic Surgery
