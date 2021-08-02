See All Plastic Surgeons in Minneapolis, MN
Dr. Marie Buckley, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Overview

Dr. Marie Buckley, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital and M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank.

Dr. Buckley works at University of Minnesota School of Medicine in Minneapolis, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Locations

    University of Minnesota
    516 Delaware St Se, Minneapolis, MN 55455 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (612) 626-6666
    University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital
    420 Delaware St SE, Minneapolis, MN 55455 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (612) 625-1188

  • M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital
  • M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank

Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Excision of Skin Lesion
Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Excision of Skin Lesion

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Aug 02, 2021
    Absolutely delightful and gender affirming! I love her so much! She asked me what I wanted her to do, which is the first time in my transition ANY medical provider cared about my autonomy! She's got a great sense of humour and is delightfully gothy the way one expects surgeons to be. A rainbow elder as well, which made me feel very safe! She does great work and has a wonderful art style!
    About Dr. Marie Buckley, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1730116971
    Education & Certifications

    • MAYO CLINIC
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marie Buckley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buckley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Buckley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Buckley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Buckley works at University of Minnesota School of Medicine in Minneapolis, MN. View the full address on Dr. Buckley’s profile.

    Dr. Buckley has seen patients for Bedsores, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buckley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Buckley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buckley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buckley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buckley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

