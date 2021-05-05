Dr. Marie-Christine Bergeron, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bergeron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marie-Christine Bergeron, DPM
Overview
Dr. Marie-Christine Bergeron, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine - D.P.M..
Locations
Southeast Podiatry3225 Shallowford Rd, Marietta, GA 30062 Directions (770) 675-7904
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
the doctor and staff are sooooo nice and helpful and caring
About Dr. Marie-Christine Bergeron, DPM
- Podiatry
- 10 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1447653761
Education & Certifications
- Dekalb Medical Center, Decatur GA
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine - D.P.M.
- Foot Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bergeron has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bergeron accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bergeron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bergeron has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bergeron on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bergeron speaks French and Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Bergeron. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bergeron.
