Dr. Marie Chen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Chen works at Brooklyn Premier Cardiology PC in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in Greenvale, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Lump, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.