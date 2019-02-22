See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in West Babylon, NY
Dr. Marie Charlot, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Marie Charlot, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
2.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Marie Charlot, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in West Babylon, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAITI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY.

Dr. Charlot works at Federation of Organizations in West Babylon, NY with other offices in Sayville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Yusuf Modan, MD
Dr. Yusuf Modan, MD
2 (2)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Federation of Organizations
    1 Farmingdale Rd, West Babylon, NY 11704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 669-5355
  2. 2
    22 Railroad Ave, Sayville, NY 11782 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 543-7231

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)
Bipolar Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)
Bipolar Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Charlot?

    Feb 22, 2019
    One of the most caring mental health professionals I have known in nearly 30 years.
    Patchogue, NY — Feb 22, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Marie Charlot, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Marie Charlot, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Charlot to family and friends

    Dr. Charlot's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Charlot

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Marie Charlot, MD.

    About Dr. Marie Charlot, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447386248
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF HAITI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marie Charlot, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Charlot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Charlot has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Charlot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Charlot has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Charlot on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Charlot. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Charlot.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Charlot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Charlot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Marie Charlot, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.