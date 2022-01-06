Overview

Dr. Marie-Chantal Lemonnier, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Montreal / Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center.



Dr. Lemonnier works at OBGYN Specialists Of The Palm Beaches in Jupiter, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.