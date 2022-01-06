Dr. Marie-Chantal Lemonnier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lemonnier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marie-Chantal Lemonnier, MD
Overview
Dr. Marie-Chantal Lemonnier, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Montreal / Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center.
Locations
Jupiter Office345 Jupiter Lakes Blvd Ste 200, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 741-1957
Hospital Affiliations
- Jupiter Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr. Lemonnier many years ago in MA and I loved her. I just found out she was here in Florida and I will go back to her. I am in Delray and will go the distance. She is an excellent doctor.
About Dr. Marie-Chantal Lemonnier, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 41 years of experience
- English, French
- 1740394097
Education & Certifications
- Universite de Montreal
- Montreal U
- University Of Montreal / Faculty Of Medicine
