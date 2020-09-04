Dr. Marie Carter, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marie Carter, DO
Dr. Marie Carter, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They completed their residency with Tulsa Regional Medical Center
Robert Clark MD11401 S Western Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73170 Directions (405) 735-3041
- OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Carter and Dr. Webster saved my life. Dr. Webster had started the surgery and discovered that there was a further problem with a previous surgereons repair. She called in Dr Carter and they were able to save my life. They have cared for my for the past 16 years now and I can not say enough about how wonderful they have been for the past going on four surgeries now. I have never been in more capable hands. I trust them both explicitly. The nurse practitioners that have worked there also have been wonderful. Sometimes I think the office staff is a bit rushed but otherwise, I have only had a problem with getting an appointment within an a decent amount of time. I think that is a problem everywhere anymore. I had the same problem with the orthopedic specialist and the neurosurgeon. I think our healthcare system is simply maxed out.
- General Surgery
- English
- 1508894338
- Tulsa Regional Medical Center
Dr. Carter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carter accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Carter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carter.
