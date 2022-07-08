Overview

Dr. Marie-Carmelle Liburd, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami, FL.



Dr. Liburd works at EDMUNDO R TAMAYO MD PA in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like C-Section, Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.