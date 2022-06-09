Dr. Marie Bonvicino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bonvicino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marie Bonvicino, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marie Bonvicino, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.
Dr. Bonvicino works at
Locations
North Dover Ob-gyn Associates222 Oak Ave, Toms River, NJ 08753 Directions (732) 914-1919
North Dover Ob-gyn Associates833 Lacey Rd Ste 5, Forked River, NJ 08731 Directions (609) 971-2999
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been using her for 20 years now and has been excellent. Delivered 2 out of 3 babies
About Dr. Marie Bonvicino, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1407891609
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bonvicino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bonvicino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bonvicino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bonvicino has seen patients for Vaginal Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Hysteroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bonvicino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bonvicino speaks Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Bonvicino. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bonvicino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bonvicino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bonvicino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.