Dr. Marie Bentsianov, MD
Dr. Marie Bentsianov, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.
Halper Medical Services PC40 W Brighton Ave Ste 103, Brooklyn, NY 11224 Directions (718) 743-0464
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Marie Bentsianov is an amazing, caring, thorough, and knowledgeable doctor. She genuinely cares about all her patients and she always addresses my concerns. Dr. Maria is also friendly and I feel very comfortable around her.
About Dr. Marie Bentsianov, MD
- Nephrology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1285631101
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Downstate
- Beth Israel Med Center|SUNY Health Science Center Brooklyn
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Dr. Bentsianov has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bentsianov on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Bentsianov. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bentsianov.
