Overview

Dr. Marie Bellantoni, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lutherville Timonium, MD. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Bellantoni works at Institute Of Digestive Health And Liver in Lutherville Timonium, MD with other offices in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Thyroid Goiter and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.