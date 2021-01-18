Dr. Bellantoni has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marie Bellantoni, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Marie Bellantoni, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lutherville Timonium, MD. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.
Locations
Lutherville Personal Physicians1734 YORK RD, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 Directions (410) 332-9800Wednesday7:30am - 4:00pm
The Maryland Bariatric Center At Mercy250 N Calvert St, Baltimore, MD 21202 Directions (410) 332-9258
Inova Diabetes Center Fair Oaks301 Saint Paul St Ste 505, Baltimore, MD 21202 Directions (410) 332-9800
Mercy Medical Center7602 Belair Rd, Baltimore, MD 21236 Directions (410) 332-9800
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
Went to see Dr Bellantoni and will be seeing her again. She diagnosed my thyroid cancer when every other doctor blamed my fatigue on depression. Ha! All the years I was labeled Dr Bellantoni found the right problem. She is an excellent listener and great chair side manner. Extremely intelligent and personable.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 35 years of experience
- English, French
- 1104893395
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Bellantoni has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Thyroid Goiter and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bellantoni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
