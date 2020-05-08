Dr. Beasley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marie Beasley, MD
Overview
Dr. Marie Beasley, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE.
Locations
Riverview Psychiatry LLC1222 Tremont St Ste 101, Chattanooga, TN 37405 Directions (423) 443-2120
Holly Wade Lcsw LLC2201 Dayton Blvd Ste 100, Chattanooga, TN 37415 Directions (423) 443-2120
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Beasley was very professional, knowledgeable, and kind. She is easy to communicate with and listens well. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Marie Beasley, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1295961050
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Beasley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beasley works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Beasley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beasley.
