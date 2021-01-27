Dr. Badaracco-Apolito has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marie Badaracco-Apolito, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Marie Badaracco-Apolito, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Montclair, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 62 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Marie Badaracco Psychiatrist51 UPPER MONTCLAIR PLZ, Montclair, NJ 07043 Directions (973) 783-5033
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Excellent!! Yes doctor Badaracco is often late, but she is so worth it!! After my mom passed away under tragic conditions, I went into deep depression. I owe my recovery to doctor badaracco. She is extremely involved with her patients. She will always find the right medication and the right dose for you without over medicating you. I visited Doctor Badaracco for about 1 year and a half. The best part of it, she gave me the tools to heal myself, asking myself the right questions and breathing methods that both still help me now. She is absolutely the best to me. After moving to FL, I often think about this Lady and what she has done for me. Thank you doctor Badaracco, you have literally saved my life!
- Psychiatry
- 62 years of experience
- English
- 1174676886
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Psychiatry
Dr. Badaracco-Apolito accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Badaracco-Apolito. The overall rating for this provider is 1.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Badaracco-Apolito.
