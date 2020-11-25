Dr. Atkinson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marie Atkinson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marie Atkinson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Spokane, WA.
Dr. Atkinson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cardiology Associates of Spokane LLC801 W 5th Ave Ste 323, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 342-3200
Hospital Affiliations
- Multicare Deaconess Hospital
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Atkinson?
Dr Atkinson is very compassionate, and takes her times with you in explaining results and what medications she feels will work best for you. I was very happy when I found her. She is very professional and knowledgeable.
About Dr. Marie Atkinson, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1447370168
Education & Certifications
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Epilepsy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Atkinson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Atkinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Atkinson works at
Dr. Atkinson has seen patients for Epilepsy, Tremor and EEG (Electroencephalogram), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Atkinson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Atkinson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atkinson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Atkinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Atkinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.