Dr. Jean Maridith, MD

Psychiatry
5 (1)
Dr. Jean Maridith, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cedar Rapids, IA. 

Dr. Maridith works at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids, IA with other offices in Mobile, AL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    St Luke's Methodist Hospital
    1026 A Ave NE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (319) 369-7959
  2. 2
    2451 University Hospital Dr Rm 714, Mobile, AL 36617 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 471-7000
  3. 3
    5750 Southland Dr, Mobile, AL 36693 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 473-4423
  4. 4
    Usa Health Physician Billing Services LLC
    1015 Montlimar Dr Ste A210, Mobile, AL 36609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 461-4243

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1730612086
Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Psychiatry
Dr. Maridith has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Maridith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Maridith has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maridith.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maridith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maridith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

