Dr. Maridith has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jean Maridith, MD
Overview
Dr. Jean Maridith, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cedar Rapids, IA.
Dr. Maridith works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
St Luke's Methodist Hospital1026 A Ave NE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402 Directions (319) 369-7959
- 2 2451 University Hospital Dr Rm 714, Mobile, AL 36617 Directions (251) 471-7000
- 3 5750 Southland Dr, Mobile, AL 36693 Directions (251) 473-4423
-
4
Usa Health Physician Billing Services LLC1015 Montlimar Dr Ste A210, Mobile, AL 36609 Directions (251) 461-4243
Hospital Affiliations
- UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maridith?
About Dr. Jean Maridith, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1730612086
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maridith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maridith works at
Dr. Maridith has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maridith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maridith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maridith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.