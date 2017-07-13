Overview

Dr. Maribeth Ching, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Montebello, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from REMEDIOS T. ROMUALDEZ MEDICAL FOUNDATION / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Ching works at Optum-Montebello in Montebello, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.