Dr. Maribel Rivera-Ocasio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rivera-Ocasio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maribel Rivera-Ocasio, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maribel Rivera-Ocasio, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Weston, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 17150 Royal Palm Blvd Ste 103, Weston, FL 33326 Directions (954) 349-9920
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rivera-Ocasio?
I have been going to Dr. Rivera for almost a decade (maybe more) for all 4 of my children and one foster child. Scheduled well visits will always run smoother than unexpected sick child visits, that is true for any Doctor anywhere and especially a single Physician practice who spends time with each patient personally. She has provided not only physical wellness support but emotional support. Truly amazing care. The front receptionist has a dry personality but is actually sweet.
About Dr. Maribel Rivera-Ocasio, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1700890811
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rivera-Ocasio has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rivera-Ocasio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rivera-Ocasio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rivera-Ocasio speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Rivera-Ocasio. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rivera-Ocasio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rivera-Ocasio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rivera-Ocasio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.