Dr. Maribel Monroe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maribel Monroe, MD is a Preventive Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Preventive Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central De Venezuela--Luis Razetti, Escuela De Medicine Luis Razetti and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Monroe works at
Locations
1
Maribel E Monroe MD Ltd.3150 N Tenaya Way Ste 590, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 868-9100
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Monroe reviews all my health concerns and figures out how the mind and body connection work. She is caring and understanding of what I need.
About Dr. Maribel Monroe, MD
- Preventive Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1396732988
Education & Certifications
- Facog
- Wayne State U/Hutzel Hospital
- Universidad Central De Venezuela--Luis Razetti, Escuela De Medicine Luis Razetti
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Monroe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Monroe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Monroe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Monroe speaks Spanish.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Monroe. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Monroe.
