Overview

Dr. Maribel Monroe, MD is a Preventive Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Preventive Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central De Venezuela--Luis Razetti, Escuela De Medicine Luis Razetti and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Monroe works at Maribel E Monroe MD Ltd. in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.